Goa Election: AAP Unveils Manifesto Focusing On 3Ps- 'Prosperity, Preservation & Progress'

With only a few days remaining before the Goa Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party launched its poll manifesto for the coastal state on Sunday and called it a proposition that inculcates 3 Ps-- ‘Progress, Preservation and Prosperity.’

The party’s manifesto was launched by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who underscored the party’s agenda to bring forth development in the state if elected to power. While elucidating why AAP has called it a 3P manifesto, Manish Sisodia said that he believes that Aam Aadmi Party is devoted to preserving the rich culture, tradition, and progress of the state through the development of public utilities, civic infrastructure, and amenities; and thus the preservation and progress will further promote the prosperity of every citizen through better governance and holistic development.

The manifesto was unveiled at sabhas in the Shiroda, Cumbarjua, Cortalim, Nuvem, and Benaulim constituencies.

Dy CM of Delhi & AAP National Leader Shri @msisodia along with AAP Candidate Mahadev Naik launched party manifesto at Shiroda Constituency. pic.twitter.com/VdybsBIUf5 — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) February 6, 2022

AAP's Shiroda candidate Mahadev Naik said that the party will work to tackle unemployment on priority if voted to power. "Our plan consists of creating many jobs in the public and private sectors. We will reserve 80% of the jobs for the locals, and we will guarantee a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 for the unemployed until they find employment," he asserted.

AAP had earlier announced Amit Palekar as the party's chief ministerial face in Goa.

AAP's Poll Promises for Goa Elections

Earlier AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that if AAP forms the government next year, they will provide the youth employment opportunities under their ‘Employment Guarantee Act', and until they get placed, they will be given Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance.

Announcing a free pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal had said that if voted to power, the AAP government will offer free teerth yatra to Ayodhya and for the people of other communities, religious trips to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Wellington and Shirdi will be made free under the scheme.

He had also promised that his government will look after people of the mining and tourism sector who have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and suffered heavy losses. Kejriwal asserted that if elected, the AAP government will provide Rs. 5,000 each to families of miners and people from the tourism industry.

These promises added up to the list of announcements of free electricity for everyone and free water.

(Image: @AAPGoa/Twitter)