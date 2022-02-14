Goa Election: AAP's CM Face Amit Palekar Casts His Vote, Says 'voted Against Corruption'

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar after casting his vote for the state Assembly elections on Monday asserted that he has voted for Goa and against corruption in the state. Earlier in the day, the AAP leader was seen posing for photos after he arrived at a polling booth in Goa's Santacruz area along with his mother.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the big polling day, Amit Palekar reiterated the Aam Aadmi Party's vision for Goa and said that the agenda of the party will be to give the basic facilities to the people that are left yet to be provided. "I saw people smiling when I went to vote and their smiles are the most important to us. 70% people of the youth in the state are unemployed. The Congress and BJP are working together in Goa and we will fight against such corruption", he added.

Please cast your vote. This is your last chance to save Goa - AAP CM Candidate @AmitPalekar10's message for all Goenkars after voting.#GoaElections pic.twitter.com/SeoU5JoOwy — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) February 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, Amit Palekar after casting his vote spoke to the media and said that people are enthusiastically voting in the elections to defeat corruption. Also, appealing to more people to come out and cast their votes, Palekar stated, "This is the last chance to save Goa."

BJP aims to return back to power in Goa

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant contesting the state assembly elections from the prominent Sanquelim constituency was also seen casting his vote on Monday. Expressing confidence over the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, he said that it will form a government with a majority. Speaking to media persons, he said, "I appeal to the public to come out in huge numbers and vote. BJP's government is in front of everyone. Utpal Parrikar and Michael Lobo won't win as we will win with victory".

Notably, the voting for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa has already begun at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM on Monday. The votes will decide the fate of the 301 candidates from different political parties. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to be voted back to power, it has been challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party in a multi-cornered election contest.

Image: Twitter/@AAPGoa/PTI