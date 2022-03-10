Goa Election: After Defeating Utpal Parrikar, BJP Candidate Monserratte Slams Own Party

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Goa Assembly election, Atanasio Monserratte, who won from the Panaji seat against late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, said on Thursday that it was his victory and not that of his party - BJP. It is pertinent to note that Utpal Parrikar contested as an Independent candidate.

"This is not a victory of the party. This is my victory. The party did not stand with me, it never did any damage control," said Monserratte. He added that the BJP cadres in Panaji did not accept him but the people of Panaji stood by him.

Monserrate has won the seat with a 38.96% vote share. He was closely followed by Utpal Parrikar. Speaking about the outcome of the polls, Utpal Parrikar thanked the people for supporting his "good fight" as an independent candidate.

"As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but the result is little disappointing," Utpal Parrikar told ANI.

Utpal Parrikar contested the election on his own after the BJP refused him a ticket from Panaji, which his late father Manohar Parrikar had represented in the past. A total of seven candidates contested from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections with Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP), Elvis Gomes (INC), Yeshwant Madar (IND), Devendra Sundaram (IND) and Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (RGP) as other candidates. The Goa elections were held in a single phase on February 14.

As per Election Commission of India's data, BJP has won 20 seats and Congress has won 10 seats. Three independent candidates have won so far in Goa, and AAP has won 2 seats.

BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur & Goa

As per latest trends, BJP has already crossed halfway-mark in UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In Goa too, BJP remains the single-largest party. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is set to form its maiden government in Punjab, winning 91 seats out of 117 seats. As per the latest forecasts of UP election results, BJP leads on 269+ seats, while the Samajwadi Party can be seen leading on 129 seats.