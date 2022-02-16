Goa Election: BJP Hits Out At Congress' Victory Claims, 'Their Greed For Power Is Visible'

Hitting out at Congress over their confidence in winning the Goa Assembly elections, BJP has asked the party to stop "daydreaming" about forming a government in the coastal state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who is eyeing to return to power after the State Assembly elections took a sly dig at Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao who on Monday exuded confidence over the grand old party's victory and BJP's defeat in Goa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 16, BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanawde also expressed his confidence over defeating Congress in the Assembly election and said, "Congress should stop daydreaming as their greed for power is visible through their statements. As I said before, the huge turnout shows people have voted for BJP. Our win and Congress' defeat will be clear on March 10."

Also taking a dig at opposition leader Digambar Kamat and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar who remarked that BJP will be reduced to a single digit in the polls, the BJP state president claimed that the Congress leaders are nervous about losing the 2022 polls after a huge turn out on Monday. "A massive response to voting is indicative that BJP will once again form a government in Goa", he added.

"Of course, Congress has the right to dream of its victory, but they should not speak utter nonsense that BJP will get single-digit. We are sure to sweep to victory and form a government for a third consecutive time. We have full faith in our people and we know that our electorates have voted for development that only the BJP can execute. We have turned this into a reality over the last 10 years", he added.

Congress Goa in-charge exudes confidence over party's victory in state polls

The BJP and Congress leaders' confident remarks came after Goa reported a high voter turnout in the Assembly polls held on Monday, which Congress state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao called it an "anti-incumbency" wave in BJP-ruled Goa and further claimed that his party will form a government with full majority.

On Monday, Goa had achieved a voter turnout of 78.94% in the polling for the 40 Assembly seats as stated by the Chief Electoral Officer. While the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency with 89.61%, the lowest was in the Benaulim with 70.2%.

Image: ANI