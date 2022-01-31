Exuding confidence in the victory of the Congress-led alliance in the Goa election, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai lashed out at the BJP government. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on January 30, Sardesai launched a fierce attack on Pramod Sawant dubbing him an "accidental CM".

While Sardesai was inducted into the Goa government after three GFP MLAs extended support to BJP in 2017, he was sacked in July 2019 post 10 Congress MLAs joined the saffron party. Maintaining that there is huge anti-incumbency against BJP, he called upon the people to vote strategically.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai remarked, "The common point which unites the opposition is the anti-incumbency factor which exists during election time. The incumbency is being faced by BJP. They have been in power for the last 10 years. Many good and bad things have happened. People were given false expectations. The youths of Goa were given the promise of jobs. So many of them applied, they were on the waiting list but the jobs were sold by this government. Pramod Sawant came up with the bright idea of making Goa self-reliant. The idea was to legalize ganja and marijuana."

"Such kind of preposterous suggestions came from an accidental Chief Minister who became the Chief Minister by fluke just because Manohar Parrikar died midway in the term. Now, he is riding a crest of an anti-incumbency wave. Everybody thinks it is easy to defeat BJP. So many people have come in. These many options are also created by BJP so as to split the opposition vote. The people will have to vote strategically. This is an election which will either make Goa or break Goa," he added.

'TMC's threats won't work in Goa'

On this occasion, Vijai Sardesai also slammed TMC for its intimidating tactics in Goa. When GFP had shunned the offer of merging with TMC, its working president Kiran Kandolkar jumped ship to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. On November 30, 2021, Sardesai along with fellow GFP MLA Vinod Palyekar and Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar met Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and officially announced an alliance with Congress. The GFP president alleged that BJP had facilitated TMC's foray into Goa politics to split the opposition vote.

Vijai Sardesai opined, "When TMC came here, they gave an offer and were forcing us to merge (our party with the Mamata Banerjee-led party). They offered money and gave threats as well. These threats won't work here. The functioning of TMC is such that it gives the impression that leaders sitting in Bengal are deciding the fate of Goa. Bengal is in the east and Goa is in the west. There is a big difference between our culture and Bengali culture".

The state goes to the polls on February 14 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.