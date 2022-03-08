Ahead of the results of the Goa election, the Congress party has devised a post-poll strategy to avert attempts of its legislators being poached, sources told Republic TV. On March 5, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, and state Congress president Girish Chodankar and other key leaders met Rahul Gandhi in the national capital to discuss the election scenario. As per sources, Congress' senior observers for Goa polls P Chidambaram and Rao are already in Goa and making plans to shift the MLAs who will be elected on March 10 to a "safe place".

This assumes significance as exit polls have projected a tight race between BJP and the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance. Emerging as the single-largest party with 17 seats last time, Congress faced a lot of flak as it was unable to form a government as BJP was swift in forging post-poll alliances.

Meanwhile, sources also revealed that the Sonia Gandhi-led party is in backchannel talks with non-BJP parties such as AAP, MGP and TMC for government formation. A quick decision is likely to be taken after the results are declared, sources added.

2017 election result

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant succeeded him as the CM.

AAP & TMC likely kingmakers in Goa election

As per the P-MARQ exit poll, the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats with a vote share of 15.5%. Meanwhile, TMC-MGP can garner a vote share of 10.1% and win 2-4 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena might get up to 4 seats. As neither BJP nor Congress is likely to breach the halfway mark in the Assembly, AAP, TMC and MGP are likely to emerge as the kingmakers for the formation of a government.