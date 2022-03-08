Goa Election: Congress Hopes To Win 23-26 Seats; Extends Olive Branch To Non-BJP Parties

Even as exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between BJP and the Congress-led alliance in Goa, the Sonia Gandhi-led party exuded confidence of winning 23-26 seats in the 40-member Assembly. Speaking to the media on Monday, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar also assured that his party will immediately declare its CM pick after the results are announced on March 10. In an outreach towards AAP and TMC, he revealed that Congress shall endeavour to form a government with all non-BJP parties.

Girish Chodankar remarked, "We don't have that much confidence in these exit polls. We have more confidence and trust in the people of Goa. So, people's actual poll will be opened on the 10th. And the ground reality is much different than what the exit poll is showing. I know that almost all channels that have done the exit polls are showing that Congress is the single-largest party or is getting the majority. But actually, we will get much more than what is shown in the exit poll."

"The people of Goa know the CM face. You will get to know who the CM face is after talking to the people of Goa. After the result comes, our CLP leader will be announced immediately. We know that we will get a majority in the election but the new government should be formed by the people of Goa. That's why we want to form a government with all other parties except BJP," the Goa Congress chief added. Maintaining that his party will not allow BJP to "manipulate" the people's mandate, he also hinted at the possibility of shifting Congress' elected MLAs to a hotel to prevent poaching attempts.

P-MARQ Exit Poll predicts tight race

As per the P-MARQ exit poll, the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats with a vote share of 15.5%. Meanwhile, TMC-MGP can garner a vote share of 10.1% and win 2-4 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena might get up to 4 seats. As neither BJP or Congress is likely to breach the halfway mark in the Assembly, AAP, TMC and MGP are likely to emerge as the kingmakers for the formation of a government.