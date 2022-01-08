Goa Election Dates 2022: Voting In One Phase On February 14; Results On March 10

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the much-awaited Goa Assembly Election 2022. This puts an end to speculation that the elections will be delayed due to the third wave of COVID-19 in India. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.

Goa elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra also announced the following COVID-19 protocols that are to be followed in the polls:

Polling hour increased by one hour

No roadshows, procession, padyatra, physical rallies till jan15

No physical rallies between 8pm to 8am

No victory procession after results

Masks and sanitizers to be distributred by political parties while campaigning

Only 5 persons allowed for door-to-door campaign

Goa Assembly Election 2022 dates:

Date of voting Constituencies Results Date 14 February 2022 40 10 March 2022

Date of Notification - 21 February

Last Date of Making Nomination - 28 February

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January

Date of Polling - 14 February

Result date- 10 March

Full list of constituencies in Goa Elections 2022

Mandrem

Pernem

Bicholim

Tivim

Mapusa

Siolim

Saligao

Calangute

Porvorim

Aldona

Panaji

Taleigao

St. Cruz

St. Andre

Cumbarjua

Maem

Sanquelim

Poriem

Valpoi

Priol

Ponda

Siroda

Marcaim

Mormugao

Vasco-da-gama

Dabolim

Cortalim

Nuvem

Curtorim

Fatorda

Margao

Benaulim

Navelim

Cuncolim

Velim

Quepem

Curchorem

Sanvordem

Sanguem

Canacona

2017 election results

In 2017, voting for the Goa assembly elections was held on February 4, 2017, and the results were declared on March 11, 2017. Back then, Congress won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to secure 13 seats. Most of the ministers in the BJP-led government failed to retain their spots.

However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019.

Current political scenario in Goa

Now, the spate of defections has increased in the run-up to the 2022 polls with two BJP MLA defecting to TMC and Congress respectively. In the last few months, TMC has stepped up its election campaign with the party with posters featuring TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) been put across the state. Moreover, it has riled Congress by inducting several of its leaders including ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro. AAP too is wooing the voters with promises such as 300 units of free electricity per month, 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, unemployment allowance and Rs.1000 for every woman aged above 18.