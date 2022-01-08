Goa Election Dates 2022: Voting In One Phase On February 14; Results On March 10

Quick links:
The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the much-awaited Goa Assembly Election 2022. This puts an end to speculation that the elections will be delayed due to the third wave of COVID-19 in India. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.
Goa elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra also announced the following COVID-19 protocols that are to be followed in the polls:
|
Date of voting
|Constituencies
|
Results Date
|
14 February 2022
|40
|10 March 2022
Mandrem
Pernem
Bicholim
Tivim
Mapusa
Siolim
Saligao
Calangute
Porvorim
Aldona
Panaji
Taleigao
St. Cruz
St. Andre
Cumbarjua
Maem
Sanquelim
Poriem
Valpoi
Priol
Ponda
Siroda
Marcaim
Mormugao
Vasco-da-gama
Dabolim
Cortalim
Nuvem
Curtorim
Fatorda
Margao
Benaulim
Navelim
Cuncolim
Velim
Quepem
Curchorem
Sanvordem
Sanguem
Canacona
In 2017, voting for the Goa assembly elections was held on February 4, 2017, and the results were declared on March 11, 2017. Back then, Congress won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to secure 13 seats. Most of the ministers in the BJP-led government failed to retain their spots.
However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.
Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019.
Now, the spate of defections has increased in the run-up to the 2022 polls with two BJP MLA defecting to TMC and Congress respectively. In the last few months, TMC has stepped up its election campaign with the party with posters featuring TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) been put across the state. Moreover, it has riled Congress by inducting several of its leaders including ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro. AAP too is wooing the voters with promises such as 300 units of free electricity per month, 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, unemployment allowance and Rs.1000 for every woman aged above 18.