Goa Election: Devendra Fadnavis Avers 'For Us, Victory Means More Responsibility' Post Win

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that every win brings more responsibility and for them, it is not a celebration but a responsibility.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Devendra Fadnavis

Image: PTI


With the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) winning in Goa Elections 2022, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that every win brings more responsibility and for them, it is not a celebration but a responsibility. Further, the BJP leader also told news agency ANI that in the upcoming Karnataka Elections, BJP will definitely win.

Fadnavis, who is BJP's election in-charge for Goa, told ANI, "Every win brings responsibility and for us, it is not a celebration but a responsibility. We will definitely win the upcoming elections (Karnataka elections)."

Goa Elections 2022

As the results of the Goa Elections were announced on Thursday, Fadnavis reiterated that BJP will take independents and regional parties along to form the next government in Goa. He further thanked the people of the state for reposing trust in the party and dedicated its poll performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP has won 20 seats, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly. Three independent candidates won the election this time, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats. 

While speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadnavis had said, "The BJP is again winning nearly 20 seats in Goa and we may win a couple of seats more. It is the continuation of the trust reposed by the people of Goa in our leader PM Narendra Modi." He also said that the decision to stake claim to form the government will be taken after "BJP's parliamentary board informs about it". The BJP leader added, "It is a standard procedure. I want to thank the people of Goa for their support. Even if we get majority, we will still take independents as well as other regional parties along with us to form the government."

Image: PTI

