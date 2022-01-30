Goa Election: Dinesh Gundu Rao Slams BJP, Says Indira Gandhi Behind Statehood Referendum

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in poll-bound Goa on Sunday to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Goa-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao targetted Shah and the saffron party, saying that the state unit of the BJP has all the 'corrupt people' who defected from the Congress. He added that HM Shah is unaware of the Gandhi family's contribution to the coastal state.

This comes a few hours after Home Minister Shah urged the people of the coastal state to choose between BJP's 'Golden Goa' and Congress' 'Gandhi Parivar ka Goa.'

"Amit Shah doesn't know the contribution of Congress and Gandhi's family to Goa. It was Indira Gandhi who decided that Goa needs a referendum, opinion poll on whether to choose to be with Maharashtra or not. Rajiv Gandhi gave Goa statehood," the AICC Goa in-charge told ANI.

Alleging that all the corrupt leaders from Goa Congress have joined the BJP unit, Dinesh Gundu Rao added, "Today's BJP (Goa unit) is an old Congress consisting of all those people who had defected us. Corrupt people are with BJP. If he listens to Goa Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik then he will know how much corruption is there in their govt. People of Goa are fed up with BJP."

HM Shah urges people to choose BJP's 'Golden Goa'

In his address to the public in Goa’s Ponda earlier in the day, Home Minister Shah noted the developments carried out by the incumbent BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and censured the opposition parties. He further urged the people of the coastal state to choose between BJP's 'Golden Goa' and Congress' 'Gandhi Parivar ka Goa.'

Stating that the BJP had formed a stable government and brought developmental reforms in the coastal state, Shah denounced the previous Congress regime for depriving the state of development. Lashing out at the Congress' CM Digambar Kamat-led former state government, he said that his government was infamous for three 'A's, that were- ‘Avyavastha (Indiscipline), Asthirta (Instability), Arajakta (Anarchy).’ Amit Shah added that the Congress top brass - the Gandhi family - treated Goa as a vacation spot and didn’t think about its growth.

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,722.

(With inputs from ANI)