Goa Election: Ex-CM Laxmikant Parsekar Upset With BJP For Not Getting Ticket From Mandrem

After the BJP released its first list of candidates for Goa, Republic on Thursday learnt that former Chief Minister of the State Laxmikant Parsekar has called for an urgent meeting of his supporters. Sources said that he is upset with BJP for giving Dayanand Sopte a ticket from the Mandrem seat instead of him in the Goa elections that are going to place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Parsekar is likely to step down as the Goa Manifesto Incharge of the BJP and will decide about his political decision to contest the Goa election from Mandrem constituency in the next 2-3days, sources further said.

BJP releases first list of candidates for Goa elections

In the first list, BJP has named 34 candidates. The list includes 11 OBC, 9 Christan and 6 new candidates. Aiming at ensuring adequate representation of the disadvantaged sections of society, the party has fielded 3 ST candidates and 1 SC candidate on general seats.

As per the list, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be contesting from the Sanquelim seat. While one Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar has been nominated from Quepem once again, the other- Manohar Azgaonkar who is the sitting MLA from Pernem will take on Congress' potential CM face Digambar Kamar in Margao.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis stressed that his party will not have an alliance and contest all 40 seats in the state.

Goa elections

The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by Republic-P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, Republic-P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.