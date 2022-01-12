Goa Election: Fadnavis Fumes As BJP MLA Joins Congress, Says 'Lobo Wanted Ticket For Wife'

Coming down heavily on BJP MLA Michael Lobo for switching allegiance to Congress, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that his decision was motivated by "selfish reasons". Briefing the media on Tuesday, BJP's Goa election in-charge asserted that Lobo quit the party as it was not ready to give a poll ticket to his wife. At the same time, he contended that the MLA's exit won't make a difference as the saffron party will come to power in the state once again. Apart from Lobo, 3 other BJP legislators- Alina Saldanha, Carlos Almeida and Pravin Zantye have also left the party in the last 4 weeks.

BJP's Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Whoever has left the party has done so for his self-interest. He grew up in this party. He got everything in this party. When he came to know that BJP will not give a ticket to his wife, he left BJP and went there so that his wife can get a ticket. I only want to say that he will be disappointed. Because BJP is forming the government."

Commenting on Michael Lobo's charge that BJP is sidelining those close to late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar, he added, "He should not behave in a whimsical manner using Parrikar's name. Who made him an MLA and Minister? BJP retained him as a Minister until his resignation. He was given important portfolios. He became a bigger leader during his time here. Is Congress going to follow Parrikar's ideals"? However, Lobo clarified that he had never asked anyone to give a ticket to his wife.

उन्होंने अपने स्वार्थ के लिए पार्टी छोड़ा है क्योंकि जब उनके ध्यान में आया कि उनकी पत्नी को टिकट चाहिए और वो यहां नहीं मिलेगा तो उन्होंने BJP को छोड़ दिया। उन्हें निराशा मिलने वाली है क्योंकि यहां BJP की सरकार बनने वाली है: माइकल लोबो के BJP छोड़ने पर देवेंद्र फडणवीस, BJP, गोवा pic.twitter.com/fNFT4HE20m — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 11, 2022

Goa election

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.