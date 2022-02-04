Goa Election: Kejriwal Issues 8-point Agenda For ST Community; 'Free Education & Quota'

Ahead of the Goa elections, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, during his full-fledged campaigning in the poll-bound state, laid down an eight-point agenda for the Scheduled Tribe communities. Deeming it as negligence on the part of the previous governments, AAP's national convenor said they have been 'unconstitutional' and 'unjustly' in sidelining STs' rights and stature in Goa.

"Past governments in Goa have gone against the Constitution by unjustly neglecting Scheduled Tribe Communities in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party will today announce eight guarantees for the community," Kejriwal stated.

'Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees for ST community of Goa'

Enumerating the agenda for Scheduled Tribe community ahead of Goa election, Kejriwal did not give his patent 'cash promise to women' a miss. He stated as follows:

Tribal sub-plan budget to be spent on tribals

Fill 3000 vacant posts

Implement Forest Rights Act

12.5% Reservation in Assembly

Free Healthcare

Free Education

₹1000/month per woman

₹3000/month until employment

Subsequently, AAP took to Twitter to iterate the same objectives. They shared, "Arvind Kejriwal's Guarantees for ST Community of Goa"

Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Goa

While Goa is all set to go into Assembly elections on February 14, AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been going on multiple visits to the poll-bound state. This time, he was on a four-day visit to the state where he held interactions with various traders, industrialists, women activists and tourism dependants to comprehend their problems.

Arvind Kejriwal's poll vows in Punjab

Recently, adding to the string of promises by the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal on Sunday vowed his government will accord due respect to Dr BR Ambedkar and late Bhagat Singh in Punjab by installing their portraits in government offices, if and when his party comes to power.

According to the AAP supremo, the importance of both eminent personalities has been diminishing with generations and pinned the onus on the government in the border state.

During a press briefing along with AAP's Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal even mentioned about his announcement in Delhi that all government offices in the national capital will install photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

Further, he vouched that the AAP-led Punjab government will instate portraits of both personalities while no ministers' photos will be hanged.

Earlier, he had vowed that his AAP-led Punjab government will allocate Rs 1,000 to each woman in Punjab ahead of the 2022 General Assembly elections.