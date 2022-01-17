Goa Election: NCP Says 'wanted To Contest Polls With Congress But Couldn't Form Alliance'

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections 2022, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday, January 17, said his party couldn't contest in the state polls as a Congress ally because an alliance couldn't be formed. Malik added that the party's general secretary and a minister are scheduled to visit Goa and talk about the possibility of an alliance on January 18.

"We wanted to contest Goa polls along with Congress but due to some local leaders, alliance couldn't be formed. Tomorrow, our Gen Secretary and a minister will visit Goa to talk about the alliance... We'll contest the Manipur polls in alliance with Congress," NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters.

Goa opinion poll 2022 results

As Goa is scheduled to go for Assembly polls for all 40 seats on February 14, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

As per the P Marq poll projections, 30% of the total respondents said that BJP leader and current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to continue as Goa CM.

A look at Goa elections 2017

Goa went for elections on 4 February 2017, and the result was declared on 18 March 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. The BJP, with 13 seats, formed the government with the support of GFP, MGP and independents.

Since 2012, BJP has been in power in Goa. As per the poll prediction, if BJP wins the 2022 Goa election, it will be defending its work for the last 10 years. Pramod Sawant who was appointed as the Chief Minister after the Late CM Manohar Parrikar passed away in 2019 due to cancer, is leading the BJP's Goa campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections.

(Image: ANI)