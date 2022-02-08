Goa Election: PM Modi Likely To Announce Big Packages For State On Feb 10 Mega Rally

In a significant update a week ahead of the Goa Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce big packages for the state. Reportedly, PM Modi will address Mega Rally on Feb 10 at Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa at 4 PM. The meeting is expected to be attended by over 10,000 Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers. Additionally, 20 screens are to be put in all South Goa constituencies.

In a strategic move, the party has selected the centralised location of Mapusa for the Prime Minister's really, so in such a way that it can get maximum party workers from talukas of Bardez, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari and Tiswadi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Goa

Simultaneously, in another major update, Union Minister Amit Shah is expected to reach Goa to participate in BJP’s door-to-door campaign in the Mayem constituency on Wednesday at 4 pm and later address a public meeting in Bicholim and in Sanquelim, current Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant’s constituency.

Moreover, on the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address public meetings in Ponda and Vasco.

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah had a public meeting at the Bodke Ground, Sakhali Bazar from where incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting on a BJP ticket. After that, Shah had left for the BJP's public meeting at the Open Space of Zantye Hall in the Bicholim constituency. Here, the party has fielded Rajesh Patnekar.

At 6.30 pm, the Union Home Minister had reached the Mapusa Constituency where he arrived for a door-to-door campaign around 6.55. Following that, Shah held a meeting at Mapusa's Taxi stand. The BJP candidate from Mapusa is incumbent MLA Joshua Peter De Souza.

Earlier on Saturday, February 5, Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen campaigning door to door in the Velim Assembly constituency for BJP candidate Savio Rodrigues.

Goa Election 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 8 announced that Goa will go to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).