Goa Election: 'PM Modi Names Us In Speeches As He Knows Our Importance', Says TMC

A day after voting for Goa Election concluded, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) knows Mamata Banerjee-led party is a 'significant factor', and cited it as the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking its name in his speeches. TMC spokesperson Ghosh also spoke on Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari amid ongoing Assembly Elections.

TMC alleges BJP of communalising voters:

"Modi and BJP want to communalise voters. They want to polarise ahead of elections. They will lose in the UN too. There was regular transfer of local officers. BJP leaders rejected by own colleagues," added Kunal Ghosh.

TMC links Suvendu Adhikari to 'Pushpa' movie

Reacting to the recent incident where WB BJP Chief Adhikari was faced with sloganeering against him by some men in front of a college in the city, Ghosh asserted that he should have tolerated it.

"Suvendu joined BJP considering elections. Students did not attack him, they only raised slogans. He should have tolerated the slogans. I think he has recently viewed the film "pushpa" and is influenced by it," he mentioned.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh says 'West Bengal way ahead of Uttar Pradesh

Speaking further on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kunal Ghosh listed a number of allegations including throwing COVID-19 victims in the Ganga river.

"Yogi surrendered the bodies of covid-19 victims to maa Ganga. West Bengal govt no 1, Uttar Pradesh nowhere. We are well ahead of Uttar Pradesh.

Triggered with PM Modi's remark, Ghosh asserted, "BJP knows TMC a significant factor in Goa. PM Modi thus naming us in his speeches".

PM Modi says TMC allied with MGB to split Hindu vote in Goa

In a stinging attack on Trinamool Congress, PM Modi on Monday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party for trying to 'split votes in Goa' by allying with MGP. Addressing a rally in Kanpur Dehat, he urged the Election Commission to take note of TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remark. All 40 seats in the Goa assembly go to the polls today. Results will be declared on March 10.

"Polling in Goa underway and want to inform voters of one thing. One of the leaders of Mamata Banerjee's party - which is contesting elections in Goa for the first time, was asked if there is any existence of your party in Goa. She was asked why she had come to contest the elections. To that she said that they had allied with one party (MGP) to split the Hindu vote in Goa," added the Prime Minister.