After withdrawing from the poll race in Goa, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane have clarified that he is stepping back as he wants to take some rest, and clarified that his daughter-in-law or family is not connected to with his decision. Earlier on Friday, Pratapsingh Rane, who was given the ticket from the Poriem seat for the Goa Assembly elections, stepped back from the contest which would have pitted him against his daughter-in-law Deviya Vishwajeet Rane who was fielded by the BJP from the seat.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the former Chief Minister revealed his reasons behind stepping back from the Poriem seat in the Goa elections. "There is a time to relax and it has nothing to do about my daughter-in-law or anyone else. I wanted to relax and do the things I wanted to do," he said. Rane added that after giving almost half a century to politics, he wants peace and wants to enjoy his life.

"Politics is not something that I am dependent on or provides for my livelihood. I have been doing politics as a public service and if someone who is closely related to me decides to join and do the work, I would like to devote my time to other things that I have before me in the public interest," Pratapsingh Rane said.

Further speaking on being named by the Congress as its candidate in December and on contesting elections from any other seat rather than Poriem, the veteran Congress leader said that he has spent more than 50 years doing politics and has done his bit. "I think I now need to take rest and look after my own interest. I can leave the rest to my family," the former Goa CM said.

Congress leader withdraws from polls after BJP fields kin in the same seat

In a major setback to the Goa Congress, the 87-year-old Pratapsingh Rane who served as the Goa Chief Minister for six terms stepped back from contesting upcoming Assembly elections. He was given the ticket from the Poriem seat where he has won for as many as 11 consecutive times in the past.

Reportedly, it has been said that he took the decision to avoid a clash with his daughter-in-law who will be also contesting the same seat as a BJP candidate.

(Image: PTI/Republic)