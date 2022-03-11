Goa Election Result: Pramod Sawant Speaks To PM Modi After Winning, Thanks Him For Support

Incumbent Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning 20 out of the 40 seats in the state election. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pramod Sawant, poised to likely return as the Chief Minister of Goa, thanked the PM for his support to the state.

Spoke to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji telephonically. The PM has thanked the people of Goa for giving a resounding mandate to the @BJP4Goa. The PM has also conveyed his best wishes to all the elected MLAs. I thank the PM for his support towards all round development of Goa. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 10, 2022

Sawant thanked PM Modi for supporting all the development projects in Goa. He also informed that the PM has thanked the people of Goa for giving the BJP a resounding mandate.

Sawant was made the Chief Minister of Goa after the untimely death of Manohar Parrikar in 2019. While he was facing his first assembly election as CM of Goa, Sawant took victory in the Sanquelim constituency, after a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, securing 11,561 votes. With both the Deputy CMs losing their seats, Sawant won by a thin margin of over 650 votes.

After winning the election, CM Pramod Sawant expressed his gratitude to the people of Goa for reposing their trust and love in the BJP and believing in PM Modi's leadership.

Overcoming the anti-incumbency, the BJP won 20 assembly seats in Goa on Thursday, just one short of the halfway mark. However, it quickly gained the support of the regional party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three independent MLAs to form the state government for the third time in a row.

Sawant also thanked various other leaders of the BJP, such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's national president JP Nadda and Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was the BJP's Goa assembly election-in-charge.

Goa Election 2022

The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14. The voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017. With the BJP winning 20 seats out of 40 assembly seats, it still falls short of one seat to claim the majority on its own. However, the party will still form the government with the help of the MGP and three independent MLAs