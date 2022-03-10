Goa Election Results 2022: CM Pramod Sawant Wins Sanquelim; Stakes Claim To Form Govt

As the BJP continues to maintain a lead in Goa, Pramod Sawant has registered victory in the Sanquelim constituency. After a tough fight with Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani, he secured 11,561 votes.

After the win, incumbent Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, said, "BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us."

As per latest updates, BJP and Congress have won 1 seat each and lead on 18 and 10 seats respectively.

Pramod Sawant's electoral career began with a crash after he lost from Pale in 2008 bypolls. He then rallied to win from Sanquelim in the 2012 election with a comfortable margin of nearly 7,000 votes.

In 2017, he won against Congress’s Dharmesh Saglani with a victory margin less than in 2012, which is a little over 2,000 votes, with his vote share plummeting by nearly 23%.

Pramod Sawant again faced Saglani as well as potential vote-splitters from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Revolutionary Goans (RG) in the rural parts of Sanquelim, which constitutes Sawant's primary base.

Later in 2019, following the untimely death of Manohar Parrikar, Sawant took over as the Chief Minister of Goa. Though both are from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre, the 48-year-old Sawant, who is an ayurvedic practitioner, was viewed as a docile ‘yes-man’ of the BJP top brass.

The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14. The voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017. Most exit polls have predicted that the coastal state is headed for a hung assembly, though this election is mainly contested between the incumbent BJP and the Congress, which is eyeing a comeback in the state.

According to the prediction of P-MARQ, both the ruling BJP and the Congress-GFP alliance have been projected to win 13-17 seats. Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has made its debut in the state, could possibly bag around 2-6 seats, while the TMC and MGP could garner around 2-4 seats.

