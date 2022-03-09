Goa Election Results 2022: Result Timings, Voting Percentage, Opinion Poll And Exit Polls

As Goa gears up for Assembly Elections 2022 results on Thursday, March 10, the exit polls as well as the opinion polls have suggested a neck-to-neck fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress followed by the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On the other hand, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also exuded confidence over winning the state elections and further has vowed of forming the next government, the opposition parties are also looking forward to forming a government in the state

Moreover, it might not take too long before the results are out as the counting of votes for all the 40 Assembly constituencies will be done in a single go as the voting will begin early in the morning and the results will be declared shortly in the day.

Notably, the Goa Assembly elections 2022 were held on February 14 while the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10, Thursday. On the polling day, it had witnessed a multi-cornered fight between Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena-NCP joining the fray with the top competitors BJP and Congress.

Goa election results date and timings

Speaking about the Goa election results date and timings, the counting of votes will start at 8 AM on Thursday, March 10 while the results are expected by the afternoon. While the initial trends will give an indication of a possible outcome by the mid-day, the final results will be announced only after the total counting is over. However, anyone willing to check the live results can go to the official website of the Election Commission of India and further check the results over there. Users can also watch LIVE updates of the Election results on Republic TV or log onto Republic's Youtube Livestream.

Goa 2022 assembly elections voter turnout

The Goa Assembly elections which were held on February 14 was concluded with a voter turnout of 79% in the single-phase polling for all 40 seats in Goa. This is a bit lower than the previous elections held in 2017 when a voting percentage of 81.21% was recorded.

Goa exit polls 2022

According to the prediction of P-MARQ, both the ruling BJP and the Congress-GFP have been projected to win by 13-17 seats. Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has made its debut in the state can possibly bag around 2-6 seats, while the TMC and MGP can garner around 2-4 seats

Goa opinion polls 2022

Speaking about the latest pre-poll survey carried out by Republic's P-MARQ, the opinion poll has predicted the victory of BJP by a close margin with Congress ending up as the main opposition party. As per the pre-poll survey, 16-20 seats have been projected for the BJP while Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, P-MARQ has projected 4-8 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

