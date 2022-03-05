Goa Election: Shiv Sena Alleges 'phone Tapping Of Oppn' Ahead Of Counting; Taunts Fadnavis

Days ahead of the counting of votes for the Goa elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the phones of key opposition leaders of the state were being tapped.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Raut claimed that the leaders under surveillance included former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai. On this occasion, he also took a dig at Devendra Fadnavis citing that the 'Maharashtra pattern' of phone tapping is unfolding in Goa.

Fadnavis, who is BJP's Goa election in-charge, has faced allegations of approving the surveillance of opposition leaders when he was the CM.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Two days ago, former Goa CM and Congress leader Digambar Kamat met me. And he expressed the fear that their phones are being tapped. Yesterday, he addressed a press conference in Goa regarding the tapping of phones of Congress leaders. But I gave him more information that your phones are not the only ones being tapped. The phone tapping of Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai- the main opposition leaders is going on."

Mentioning that he advised Congress leaders to be cautious, the Sena spokesperson added, "In Goa, phone tapping is going on. This is the Maharashtra pattern. The chief of the Maharashtra pattern is the in-charge of Goa."

इस देश में जो विपक्ष के नेता हैं और खासकर जहां-जहां चुनाव हो रहे हैं वहां के बहुत से नेताओं के फोन टैप किए जा रहे हैं। कल ही गोवा में कांग्रेस की ओर से फोन टैप मामले में जनता को बड़ी जानकारी मिली है: गोवा फोन टैपिंग मामले पर संजय राउत, शिवसेना pic.twitter.com/nUfIBld69Z — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 5, 2022

Goa election

Touted as a battle between BJP, the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance, the MGP-TMC tie-up and AAP, the voting for the Goa election took place in a single phase on February 14. There were 301 candidates in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to the polls on Monday.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. But BJP formed the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under Parrikar's leadership.

Apart from the Sonia Gandhi-led party and BJP, AAP and TMC too ran a comprehensive campaign with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee both visiting the state. Moreover, TMC riled Congress by inducting several of its leaders including ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro. AAP too wooed the voters with promises such as 300 units of free electricity per month, 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, unemployment allowance and Rs.1000 for every woman aged above 18.