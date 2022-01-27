Goa Election: Shripad Naik's Son Set To Quit BJP Over Ticket Denial; Might Contest Solo

In a big blow to BJP, Union Minister Shripad Naik's son Siddesh Naik is likely to resign from the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Goa polls. A 5-time MP from the North Goa seat, Shripad Naik has been a Minister in the Union Cabinet since May 2014 served in various roles such as MoS (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Culture and Tourism and MoS for Defence. After the Cabinet reshuffle in July 2021, he was appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministries of Tourism as well as Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

On the other hand, Siddesh Naik is a member of the North Goa Zilla Panchayat who was eyeing a ticket from Cumbarjua. In its second list of candidates released on Wednesday, BJP nominated Janita Madkaikar as the Cumbarjua candidate. She is the wife of sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar who has won from this seat 4 times in a row from 2002. As per sources, the Union Minister's son held late-night meetings on Wednesday with his supporters and appealed to them to make sure that BJP's candidate does not win. Sources also revealed that Siddesh Naik might file his nomination from this seat as an Independent candidate.

Exodus from BJP grows ahead of Goa elections

Since BJP released the first list of Goa poll candidates on January 20, resentment has been brewing in the saffron camp. For instance, two BJP MLAs- Isidore Fernandes and Deepak Pauskar resigned from the party after being denied a ticket. While Fernandes was the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Pauskar was serving as the Minister for Public Works Department, Handicrafts, Textile and Coir and Goa Gazetteer in the Pramod Sawant-led Ministry.

According to sources, Fernandes and Pauskar are likely to contest as Independent candidates from Canacona and Sanvordem respectively as BJP fielded Ramesh Tawadkar and Ganesh Gaonkar in these constituencies. In another jolt to the party, Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar's wife and Mahila Morcha Vice President Savitri Kavlekar resigned from the party and is set to contest as an Independent from Sanguem. Moreover, ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar quit the party after it fielded Dayanand Sopte from the Mandrem constituency.

A three-time MLA from Mandrem, Parsekar was sworn in as the CM on November 8, 2014, after Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union Cabinet and continued in office until March 2017. Apart from the aforesaid MLAs, 5 other legislators- Wilfred D'Sa, Michael Lobo, Pravin Zantye, Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida have quit BJP since December. Moreover, the late Manohar Parrikar's Utpal also quit the party as he was denied an opportunity to contest from Panaji and will file his nomination as an Independent. The state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.