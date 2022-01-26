Goa Election: TMC General Secretary Advocate Yatish Naik Resigns; Alleges Humiliation

In a significant political update, Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and star campaigner Advocate Yatish Naik alleged 'humiliation' and resigned from the party a few days ahead of the Assembly Elections. In the letter, Advocate Naik said that the reason behind his resignation is the way the party is functioning. The development comes four days after the Mamata Banerjee-led party announced the list of star campaigners for the upcoming elections.

The letter released by Yatish Naik states that he does not want to be a part of the party which is 'bereft of all principles".

I have resigned from the TMC. Please read the letter annexed hereto. pic.twitter.com/GightYaXXC — yatish naik (@yatish_naik) January 26, 2022

TMC announces star campaigners list for Goa Election

On January 22, TMC had released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming 2022 Goa Elections. According to the released list, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead the campaign. As part of the list, the star campaigners include TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary, MP Sushmita Dev, and Babul Supriyo.

Naik was one of the first nine people who had joined the TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Goa Elections 2022: BJP ahead in opinion poll

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

As per the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll prediction, the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by P-Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, P-Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

The initial iteration of the Republic-P Marq poll had projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, P-Marq had projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

Image: Twitter/@YatishNaik, PTI