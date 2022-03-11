Goa Election: Union Min Naik Avers 'people Voted For BJP's Development Work Under PM Modi'

After registering a comfortable win in the Goa Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return for another tenure in the coastal state while the decision on staking claim to form the next government will be taken on Friday after a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs.

Speaking on the party's victory in the Goa election 2022, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Naik said that the party was confident about people and the well-wishers of BJP, who gave another chance to form a government in Goa.

Speaking to Republic TV on the same, he said that the people have seen the development work done by the BJP under the guidance of the central government and with the complete support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to the 20 seats that BJP secured, he added, "We had previously said that he would win around 22 seats and we have reached around 20 in the Assembly election results, while all the independent candidates will also join us shortly."

Further refuting any talks with the Maharshtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Union Minister also said that the BJP has enough independent MLAs who will strengthen the party.

"We have not spoken to them, but in case they want to join us, they will be welcomed", he added.

Answering a question on the Chief Minister's post as Pramod Sawant is likely to return for another tenure as the CM of Goa, Naik said that Sawant's name was already declared and whatever decision is taken by the party in its parliamentary meeting will be followed by all.

Decision on staking claim for government formation in Goa on Friday

Meanwhile, BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed a press conference and said that the decision on staking the claim for forming a government will be taken on Friday after a meeting of the party's legislature wing.

During this while, he also informed that the party received a formal letter from the MGP, where the party has extended its support to the BJP in government formation. Also informing that the committee will designate an observer for Goa who will participate in the legislature wing meeting on Friday, Fadnavis said that the date to meet the Governor and staking a claim for government formation will be taken after the meeting.

Image: Republic