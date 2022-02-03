Goa Elections 2022: NCP Announces List Of 24 Star Campaigners Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released a list of 24 star campaigners for the upcoming polls. The party has now informed that senior party leaders and ministers including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will campaign in the state. The NCP had earlier announced that they would be contesting the polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

As per the list released by NCP, party leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and others will campaign for the state polls. The list was signed by the party’s permanent secretary SR Kohli. NCP had released its first list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections last month.

NCP had earlier announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena to contest polls in Goa. Now, the party’s star campaigners list comes amid rising heat in the state as AAP started campaigning in the poll-bound state while BJP is in contention to retain power in the state. The Goa Assembly election 2022 will be held on February 14.

Goa Elections 2022: Parties and alliances

The BJP, which is in power, is aiming to have a comeback as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) have geared up to mark a debut in the Goa 2022 electoral politics. It is to be mentioned that both AAP and TMC do not have a single legislator in the outgoing state legislative Assembly. As per the reports, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has announced to contest the Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC. While the Congress and the Goa Forward Party had established a pre-poll alliance.

Goa Elections

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

Last time, Goa went for elections on February 4, 2017, and the result was declared on March 18, 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, the party failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. And so, BJP with 13 seats in hand with the support of GFP and MGP and independents formed its government in the coastal state.

(Image: PTI)