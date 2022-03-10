Goa Elections 2022: Three Couples Set To Enter State Assembly

The new Goa Assembly will have three pairs of husband and wife among its 40 members.

Vishwajit Rane, health minister in the outgoing BJP government, and his wife Diviya won comfortably on party tickets from Valpoi and Poriem Assembly seats, respectively.

Vishwajit won by a margin of 8,085 votes, while Diviya outdid him by defeating her nearest rival by 13,943 votes.

Congress' Michael Lobo won from his traditional assembly constituency Calangute, while wife Delilah won from Siolim, also on Congress ticket.

BJP's Atanasio Monserratte won from Panaji, while his wife Jeniffer won from Taleigao on BJP ticket.

But the Kandolkars were not so lucky, nor were the father-daughter duo of Churchill Alemao and Valanka.

Kavita Kandolkar and her husband Kiran who contested from Thivim and Aldona assembly seats as Trinamool Congress candidates, lost.

Kavita lost to sitting BJP MLA Nilkant Halarnkar and Kiran to Congress' Carlose Fereira.

Two other TMC candidates -- Churchill Alemao who was contesting from Benaulim and his daughter Valanka who had stood from Navelim, also bit the dust.

