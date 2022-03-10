Last Updated:

Goa Elections 2022: TMC Accepts Defeat, Assures 'will Continue Serving The People'

Goa Elections: Celebrations began at the BJP office in Panaji following official EC trends that showed the party was heading towards a majority in the state.

Accepting the defeat in Goa Election 2022, Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a statement, said it "will continue to serve the people of Goa." Meanwhile, celebrations began at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) office in Panaji following official EC trends that stated the party to has won five seats and is leading on 15 in the 40 member Assembly. 

"We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goenkar," tweeted TMC Goa. 

On the other hand, AAP has also won two seats in Goa. The party tweeted, "AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. It's the beginning of honest politics in Goa".

Independent candidates extend support to BJP in Goa

Independent candidates Manuel Vaz from Cortalim and Alexio Reginaldo from Curtorim also extended their support to the BJP. Earlier, independent candidate Dr Chandrakant Shetye from the Bicholim seat also announced support to the saffron-clad party. 

Additionally, Goa CM Pramod Sawant won the Sanquelim seat after a tough fight. 

Congress accepts defeat in Goa Election

Congress leader Michael Lobo, in a statement, said that the party had thought of winning the people's mandate but will work strongly as the opposition. 

"We had thought that we will win but we have to accept the people's mandate. We have got 12 seats, BJP has got 18 seats. We will work strongly as the opposition. Congress will have to work hard to win the confidence of people," said Congress leader Michael Lobo. 

As per the latest trend, BJP and Congress have won one seat each and lead on 18 and 10 respectively.

Goa Election 2022: Latest updates

Late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Paarikar lost from Panaji and in a statement, said, "As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but the result is little disappointing." He was trailing by 713 votes against BJP's Atanasio Monserrate from the constituency. 

BJP candidate and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane broke down as he led in the Valpoi constituency with a huge margin. As per the latest trends, Vishwajit Rane was leading with 14,462 votes to his name.

