Goa Elections 2022: TMC Announces Star Campaigners List; Mamata Banerjee To Lead Campaign

All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday, January 22, announced the list of star campaigners for the upcoming 2022 Goa Elections. According to the released list, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead the campaign.

Some of the star campaigners' names include TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary, MP Sushmita Dev, and Babul Supriyo.

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power, is aiming to have a comeback, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is geared up to mark a debut in the Goa 2022 electoral politics. It is to be mentioned that TMC does not have a single legislator in the outgoing state legislative Assembly. As per the reports, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has announced to contest the Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC.

Goa Elections 2022

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

As per the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll prediction, the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by P-Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, P-Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

