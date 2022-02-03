Goa Elections: 'AAP Is Just Replacing Congress By Making Allegations,' Says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday, February 3, attacked AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for just making allegations and counter-allegations against the BJP in the state, ahead of assembly elections. CM Sawant said that AAP will not succeed with allegation games and is just 'replacing Congress in Goa'. He alleged that Kejriwal has no work to do in Delhi

Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI, "I think Arvind Kejriwal has no work nowadays in Delhi. He should pay attention to the people of Delhi. They are not going to get anything by making allegations and counter-allegations in Goa Elections 2022. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is just replacing Congress here."

Earlier on Wednesday, January 26, the BJP had announced its second and final list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa polls. According to the list, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar would contest from his current constituency of Bicholim while Jainita, former state minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar's wife, would contest on a BJP ticket from the Cumbharjua constituency.

Kejriwal explains BJP 'Conspiracy' in Goa

On February 2, Arvind Kejriwal had stated that the people of Goa have only two options to vote, one is honest AAP and the other is BJP who is fielding their candidates on Congress' ticket. According to the AAP chief, BJP is sending their candidates to Congress to gain catholic votes and then call them back to the party to form government in Goa.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, "BJP has fielded their candidates on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area so that they can join BJP later. People need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP."

Goa Elections

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

Goa went for elections on February 4, 2017, and the result was declared on March 18, 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, the party failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. And so, BJP with 13 seats in hand with the support of GFP and MGP and independents formed its government.

