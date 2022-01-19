Goa Elections: AAP Likely To Field Amit Palekar As CM Face; Pratima Coutinho Also In Fray

As Arvind Kejriwal gears to announce AAP's CM face for Goa, sources on Wednesday, stated that frontrunners for the post are Amit Palekar, Pratima Coutinho and Valmiki Naik. Sources state that Palekar - an advocate by profession - is likely to be the CM face and Coutinho may be the Deputy CM. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results are to be announced on March 10.

Amit Palekar to be AAP CM face?

Sources state that Palekar's recent hunger strike has gained a lot of traction, tipping the scales in his favour. Palekar had staged an indefinite hunger strike to save old Goa's heritage site where an illegal construction was being built. As his health deteriorated, Kejriwal praised his courage saying, "Seeing Palekar's indefinite hunger strike and the kind of support he has been receiving from Goans, finally the government was forced to cave in". In response, the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) wrote to Old Goa Panchayat, to revoke technical clearance and demolish the illegal structure.

THE STAGE FOR CHANGE IS SET!@AAPGoa's CM face will be announced soon!



After TCP issued the demolition orders, Palekar said, "This victory belongs to Goenkars. It was possible because a lot of concerned citizens raised their voices against the illegality. We have accomplished a lot, but the battle isn't yet over. Now the legal fight will start, and it will not end until the building is demolished". TMC MP Mahua Moitra too had flagged the illegal structure.

Political jumping in Goa

Recently, ex-Goa CM Ravi Naik resigned as the party MLA from the state Assembly reducing the Congress' strength to three in Goa and then joined BJP. Prior to Naik, Congress had already lost ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro to TMC. Moreover, BJP is continuously wooing ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane who has already been fielded again by Congress. BJP-ruled Goa govt has accorded a "lifetime" Cabinet status to the 11-time MLA and Fadnavis has claimed that the veteran Congressman might join the ruling party soon. Moreover, NCP's lone MLA Churchill Alamao has jumped ship to TMC, while BJP MLA Alina Saldanha switched to AAP & MLA Carlos Almeida joined Congress. 5 TMC leaders - ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Ram Kishor Parwar, Komal Parwar, Sujay Mallik, Mandrekar - the first leaders to switch from Congress to TMC - have resigned.

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model and announcing a CM face soon, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.