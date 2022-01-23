Goa Elections: AAP’s CM Face Takes Jibe At State's Power Min; 'Preparing For Hera Pheri 3'

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar on Sunday took a jibe at state's power minister Nilesh Cabral. He said that Cabral knows the scheme of '25 din mai paisa double' while claiming that the minister's income surged 3,000% within five years.

"Cabral's 2015-2016 balance sheet shows that he had a total income of Rs 9,50,474, while his 2019-2020 balance sheet says he has a total income of Rs 3,19,72,632. This represents a 3000% increase," Palekar said.

He added that Cabral knows the '25 din mai paise double scheme' and called on Goans to reach out to the power minister with money. "As Cabral knows the '25 din mai paisa double scheme', he will double the money," AAP CM candidate quipped.

'Cabral is preparing for Hera Pheri part 3': Goa CM candidate Amit Palekar

He further added that even though AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been criticised for his free electricity promise, the party has reiterated that it is possible if corruption is eliminated.

"However, currently the money meant for Goans has been going into the pockets of politicians. The fact that Cabral's income increased threefold within five years shows the extent to which the BJP ministers have indulged in corruption," he said.

Palekar said that after observing an increase in Cabral's properties, people can see where the money has gone. "We need to oust such gabbars who are looting the money of the people. Cabral is preparing for Hera Pheri part 3. Now, Curchorem people need to take this opportunity to vote for AAP for the betterment of the constituency," he added.

AAP has fielded Gabriel Fernandes from the Curchorem assembly constituency. He said that Cabral had promised a mining bypass in 2012 which is still unfinished. "He only managed to complete one road widening project costing 28 crores. However, it was just a stretch of 2-3 km of road and he spent 23 crores on it," Fernandes added.

The assembly elections in Goa will take place on February 14 and the votes will be counted on March 10.