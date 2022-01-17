Goa Elections: After Quitting TMC Within Weeks, Ex-MLA Aleixo Lourenco Gets Congress Offer

In another twist ahead of the Goa election, Congress sent feelers to its former state unit's working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco after he quit TMC. A three-time Curtorim MLA, Lourenco resigned as a legislator and joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on December 21 even after being renominated from his seat by Congress. After he made a U-turn on Sunday by resigning from the primary membership of TMC, Congress leader Michael Lobo invited him to rejoin the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Lobo, who served as a Minister in the Pramod Sawant-led government until December when he switched allegiance to Congress, contended that Aleixo Lourenco's comeback will bolster the party's chances to form the government in Goa once again. In its official response to the ex-Curtorim MLA's resignation, TMC's Goa election in-charge Mahua Moitra said, "AITC has received a letter from Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigning from primary membership of the party. We had welcomed him into the party as we have countless others. Now that he wishes to leave, we wish him well".

To strengthen the @INCGoa and to boost our purpose of forming Congress government in 2022 in Goa, I request Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco to join us back. — Michael Lobo (@MichaelLobo76) January 16, 2022

Ironically, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had argued that Lourenco's exit has strengthened the party only a few days earlier. The Rajya Sabha MP opined, "I am not unhappy that he left the party. You (media) are exaggerating the importance of Mr. Reginaldo Lourenco. He was not an important player in the Congress party. He just happened to be an MLA and he was hobnobbing with every other party. You perhaps know better than I do. So, his leaving the party has not weakened the party. In fact, his leaving the party has strengthened the party".

People are exaggerating the importance of Reginaldo Lourenco & his title of Working President; he was not an important player in the Congress party. @Pchidambaram_IN pic.twitter.com/N0UZqE2cld — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) January 16, 2022

Goa election

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.

Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders. In the last month, BJP has faced a big setback with 4 of its sitting MLAs- Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha, Carlos Almeida and Pravin Zantye quitting the party. However, the saffron party has claimed that most of these legislators jumped ship due to their "greed" and "personal interests".