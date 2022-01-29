Goa Elections: Amit Shah To Visit Poll-bound State On Jan 30, To Address Three Rallies

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the coastal state. The home minister will visit Goa on January 30 to chalk out the campaign strategies in the run-up to the assembly elections in the poll-bound state. Shah will also hold three public rallies and address the people of the coastal state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will now visit Goa on January 30 in the run-up to the assembly elections. The minister will hold three rallies as part of his visit with the first public rally being set at the Sun Grace Garden, Betora in Ponda Constituency. The gathering will be at 4.30 PM, while the second will be held in Shree Sharda English High School, Ananwadi in Savordem constituency at 6.30 PM. Shah will hold his final public address at the Railway Community Hall, Vasco Constituency at 8 PM on the same day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Goa in the first week of February. The BJP leadership in Goa is positive that the visits and address from the union home minister as well as the PM will increase the party’s chances of winning the upcoming polls. Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that all rallies and gatherings are subject to EC guidelines, which keeps changing on the basis of the ongoing COVID situation in the state. According to BJP Goa, Shah will address a meet of around 200 workers.

'BJP will win 22+ seats', says CM Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday filed his nomination from the Sanquelim constituency on a BJP ticket in presence of BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. A winner from the Sanquelim constituency in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Sawant was elevated by the BJP to the position of Chief Minister after the demise of the holder of the office, Manohar Parrikar in 2019.

In the first interview after filing his nomination, speaking to Republic, Sawant exuded confidence that the BJP will win an absolute majority in Goa with over 22 seats in the 40 seat Assembly and form the government. Refuting the need for a post-poll alliance, the BJP leader said, "It would not be required. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are sure and confident of the party's win. All the parties here- TMC-MGP alliance, Goa forward and Congress, also AAP are fighting against us."

Goa Election 2022

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10. Goa went for elections on 4 February 2017, and the result was declared on 18 March 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. The BJP, with 13 seats, formed the government with the support of GFP, MGP, and independents.

Image: PTI