Goa Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At BJP, Asks Goans To Choose An 'honest' Party

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday after arriving in Goa said that the people in the coastal state have only two options in front of them, to either vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kejriwal who is on a four-day visit to the poll-bound state spoke to the media at the airport and took a jibe at the ruling BJP. He said that many BJP workers are contesting on Congress tickets due to which people voting for any other parties will indirectly vote for BJP.

Alleging that the votes of the people given to Congress will indirectly go to BJP, he said that the MLAs will ultimately join BJP after winning the polls. "The Goa elections are very crucial and not many parties are contesting the elections. This leaves only two options for the people of Goa. Either they can vote for an honest party like AAP to form an honest government or directly or indirectly vote for BJP", he remarked.

This time, Goan voters have 2 options:



1️⃣Vote for an honest party like AAP

OR

2️⃣Vote for BJP directly / indirectly by voting for Congress - as all their MLAs will join BJP



-AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal reaches Goa ✈️ pic.twitter.com/nHFqrHtp9X — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 1, 2022

Adding more to it, the party chief said that earlier people voted for the Congress but their MLAs went on to join the BJP and this time as well, there have been reports that BJP workers are contesting on the tickets of Congress from places like the Salcete area.

Meanwhile, urging the Goa people to vote for his party, Arvind Kejriwal said that Aam Aadmi Party will ensure to form a clean and honest government in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal on a four-day visit to Goa

While Goa is all set to go into Assembly elections on February 14, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been going on multiple visits to the poll-bound state. This time, he is on a four-day visit to the state where he will hold interactions with various people including traders, industrialists, women, tourism dependents, and will speak about their problems.

As stated by the party, Kejriwal will be holding multiple interactive sessions in Goa and will add necessary solutions for their problems in the party's election manifesto which is yet to be released.

Image: ANI