Goa Elections: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP To Announce CM Candidate On Wednesday

In a massive development, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will declare the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa elections at a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday. The state will go to the assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

On Tuesday, AAP announced Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face for the upcoming Punjab polls. Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM candidate on January 13. He said that the party has received over 21 lakh responses with the majority in favour of Mann. Notably, AAP had already named Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as its CM face in Uttarakhand last year.

Arvind Kejriwal says Goans fed up of corrupt govt, want change; 'AAP only hope'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who held a door-to-door campaign in Goa on Sunday, said that people are excited to give chance to a new political party in the state and have some expectations from AAP. '

"People are fed up with the corrupt government they want an honest government. These days Goan newspapers are filled with leaders shifting parties on basis of power and money. People now want honest government, they want change," Kejriwal said.

He added that Goans have no trust in Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). "AAP is only hope and Goan villagers are also aware of Delhi model," AAP supremo stated.

Aam Aadmi Party has also unveiled its 13-point agenda for the state, which promises free electricity up to 300 units, free water supply, resumption of mining activities within six months after AAP comes to power, employment for all and allowance for the unemployed.

"All issues of farmers will be resolved, while a 'raid raj' and corruption will be eliminated. The congenial atmosphere will be created for trade and industry to flourish in the state," he added.

Image: ANI