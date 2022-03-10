Goa Elections: As BJP Nears Win, CT Ravi Says 'Shiv Sena To Face Same Fate In Maharashtra'

As the BJP moves closer to the majority mark in Goa, C.T. Ravi, BJP National General Secretary, in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu has stated that the party will strategise the next steps, after the declaration of the election results. BJP is currently ahead with 20 seats in the 40-seat state assembly. He rejected any claims of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or other kind of manipulation with votes in Goa and opined that Shiv Sena will suffer the same drubbing in Maharashtra similar to the rejection that they faced in Goa.



While speaking to ANI, C.T. Ravi took a swipe at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and said, "Manipulation is not possible in Goa as in WB." It's important to note that TMC has also fielded candidates in the Goa elections. The party is leading in three seats according to current trends. C.T. Ravi's comments come after the TMC was allegedly accused for pre- and post-election-related violence during the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021 and the Municipal body elections in 2022.

Shiv Sena will face same fate in Maharashtra as in Goa: BJP's C.T. Ravi

Shiv Sena has hardly been able to make its mark in the Goa elections. BJP's C.T. Ravi said, "Shiv Sena will face the same fate in Maharashtra as in Goa, during the upcoming assembly elections in its home state." Shiv Sena partnered with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Goa and fielded 10 candidates.



The BJP leader apprised that the success of the BJP candidates in Goa is a reflection of the development work undertaken by the Pramod Sawant-led Government. "People have shown trust in the BJP for the development promise of the party. The party workers fought collectively and we saw the trust of Goans on PM Narendra Modi," Ravi said.



Apart from Goa, BJP is comfortably on its way to retain Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Based on the trends coming in, the BJP is all set to return to power in Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The BJP is ahead in 276 (403) seats in UP, 28 (60) in Manipur, 42 (70) in Uttarakhand and 20 (40) in Goa. The AAP is leading in 91 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly.

Image: ANI