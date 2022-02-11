Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate in Goa, Amit Palekar, on Friday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and called the saffron party its biggest enemy. On Trinamool Congress, he said that Mamata Banerjee's party holds no ground.

When asked that has changed since 2017, Palekar told Republic TV that in 2017 the party was new and unprepared. "From 2017 to 2021, the journey has been very good, the AAP has built a cadre, entire base and connected to the people. AAP reached out to people during COVID while Congress was sleeping and BJP was involved in corruption, that is going to payout."

He said that AAP's biggest enemy is corruption and BJP. Attacking Trinamool Congress, he said that the people who joined the party at inception has left the party. "TMC holds no ground," he said adding that "as far as Congress is concerned they are in alliance with BJP."

He called Arvind Kejriwal's party as most trustworthy in the state. On opinion polls projecting BJP and Congress ahead, Palekar said that people of Goa don't express their vote. "The people don't want to come out in open because of the fear created by BJP and Congress," he said.

The assembly elections in Goa will take place in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Goa polls: Helipad built for PM in 24 hours, but no bus stop near site for 20 years, says Kejriwal

Attacking BJP, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the state government had built a helipad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit within 24 hours, but a bus stop next if the site hasn't come up in 20 years.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led state government lacked the intent for development. The state Assembly polls, scheduled to take place on February 14, was not an ordinary election, it was Goa's chance to change. This election can change the present and future of Goa, he said.