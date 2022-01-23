Goa Elections: BJP General Secretary CT Ravi Urges Utpal Parrikar To Rejoin Party

Two days after former Goa Chief Minister, the late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar resigned as a state executive member and as a primary member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party general secretary CT Ravi requested Utpal to reconsider his decision and come back to the saffron party.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP general secretary said, "Manohar Parrikar ji has always worked for BJP's win. I request his son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision and fulfil his father's dream. Only BJP can give people a stable govt. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit here on January 30."

Utpal Parrikar resigns from BJP

After confirming that he will fight the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an independent candidate, Utpal Parrikar on Friday resigned as a state executive member and as a primary member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his resignation letter to Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavde, Parrikar wrote, "Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation as a state executive member and from my primary membership of BJP, Goa Pradesh, I thank you for your support."

Earlier, Utpal Parrikar had confirmed that he would be fighting the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an independent candidate.

He had said, "For some reason, I could not get the candidature for Panjim, it has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party in the last two years. Now, due to the circumstances, I have no choice but to choose the values my father instilled in me and go ahead to decide my political fate. So, I would like to announce that I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji."

Goa Election 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).