Goa Elections: BJP Shortlists Candidates For All 40 Seats; Final Call Soon, Says CT Ravi

After several rounds of meetings, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally decided to contest all the 40 seats for the Goa assembly elections 2022 and has also shortlisted the names of the candidates for all the constituencies. The names will now be recommended to the party's parliamentary board for a final decision, informed BJP national secretary and party in charge for Goa, CT Ravi on Thursday.

After attending the consecutive meetings of the BJP's state election committee and party core committee, CT Ravi told ANI that the names for recommendation to the party's parliamentary board have been shortlisted and some seats will be soon finalised after more decisions. He also added that the final list of candidates will be declared by the BJP's parliamentary board in Delhi shortly. Meanwhile confirming contesting all 40 seats, CT Ravi said that BJP in Goa has already done an alliance with the people and is not in the mood to make an alliance with any other political party as of now.

The decision was taken after the meeting of the BJP's core committee and state committee on Thursday during which the names were shortlisted on the basis of the results of a secret ballot conducted for the candidates in each constituency based on survey reports and ground reports. Several party officials including Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the meeting. So far, the party has held two rounds of secret ballot meetings for finalising the names of the candidates to be sent for the recommendation. While one round was held in Panaji, the second one was held in Margao.

Furthermore, the BJP parliamentary board meeting will take place on January 16 during which Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, and many others are expected to remain present.

BJP-Congress among main contenders in Goa elections

While Goa is all set to go into elections on February 14, the counting of votes will take place on March 10 respectively. With this, the Congress and the BJP are the two main contestants followed by the entry of Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party which may also result in splitting of votes during the elections.

With election dates nearing, the ruling BJP is eyeing to return back for a 3rd term while the TMC and AAP also going to make a mark in the Goa elections. Other regional outfits including the Revolutionary Goans and Goencho Avaaz will also contest the elections followed by the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) which will contest the polls in alliance with the Congress and Trinamool Congress respectively.

Image: PTI