Goa Elections: BJP's Atanasio Monserrate Defeats Utpal Parrikar In Panaji

The counting of votes for the Goa Elections 2022 is now underway. The Panaji seat is among the many that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had taken an early lead in. As per the latest update, BJP candidate Atanasio Monserrate has won the seat with a 38.96% vote share. He was closely followed by former Goa Chief Minister, the late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar, who contested as an independent candidate.

Parrikar received 34.85% of the vote share. In terms of numbers, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Monserrate received 6,787 votes, defeating Parrikar (6,071 votes) by 716 votes. Congress's Elvis Gomes received 3175 votes.

In the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 18 seats, while Congress was ahead in 12 seats. MGP was ahead in 5 seats, AAP and Goa Forward Party in one each. Independents were ahead in three seats.

Goa Elections 2022: Panaji candidates

Panaji or Panjim is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. It is part of the North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. A total of seven candidates contested from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections- Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP), Atanasio Monserrate (BJP), Utpal Manohar Parrikar (IND), Elvis Gomes (INC), Yeshwant Madar (IND), Devendra Sundaram (IND), Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (RGP).

The Goa Elections for the 40-member Assembly was held in a single phase on February 14.