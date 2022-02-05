Goa Elections: BJP's CT Ravi Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi; Calls Him 'tourist Politician'

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi took a dig at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Goa Assembly election. During his door-to-door campaign in Calangute for the upcoming polls, CT Ravi interacted with reporters and claimed that Rahul Gandhi is a "tourist politician" who comes to Goa only before the elections. In addition, he hit out at the grand old party and claimed that unlike it, the BJP "does not sign agreements with China".

'China & Pakistan brought together by Modi govt': Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader's remarks come after Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha. During his speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that China and Pakistan "have joined hands". Gandhi attacked PM Modi and his administration for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. He avered that it is the "single biggest crime committed against the people of India".

"What you have done is, you have brought them together," said Rahul Gandhi "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now," he added

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the Chief Minister.