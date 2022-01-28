Goa Elections: Blow For TMC As Ex-CM & 7-time MLA Luizinho Faleiro Pulls Out Of Poll Race

TMC's bid to make inroads in the upcoming Goa elections suffered a blow as former CM Luizinho Faleiro withdrew his candidature from the Fatorda seat. The veteran politician represented the Navelim constituency 7 times from 1980 and served as the CM for two terms when he was in the Congress party. After switching allegiance to TMC last year, he was appointed as the party's national vice president and nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Revealing that advocate Seoula Vaz will be TMC's new Fatorda candidate, Faleiro justified his move by explaining that he want to campaign for other party candidates.

Luizinho Faleiro remarked, "I hereby announce my withdrawal as the Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young lady, professional and advocate. And that has been the policy of the party- to empower the women. I have taken this decision after consulting our party national chairman. Because I will like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well. And my earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them. To replace me, we have got a very able Seoula Vaz."

"This is in line with the party's vision for women, vision for women empowerment. This decision to bring new faces is very important. We have brought many women at the state level. And here you have got a new face, a fresh face. We will like to involve, the youth, new and fresh faces in the process of decision-making in the state," he added.

While he was pitted against Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai in Fatorda, Faleiro was reportedly upset over getting not getting a ticket from Navelim. As per sources, he was not consulted before finalising his candidature. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has fielded NCP-turned-TMC MLA Churchill Alemao's daughter Valanka from Navelim.

Goa elections

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all and roadshows have been banned while physical rallies have been permitted in a restricted manner until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.