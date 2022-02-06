Goa Elections: Chidambaram Asks People To Not Elect Politicians Who Switch Parties

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaran on Sunday urged people to not vote for politicians who defect to other political factions. Furthering his argument, he stated that Goa should get rid of the 'disease of defection.' The assembly elections in Goa will take place in a single phase on February 14.

"The disease of defection should stop in Goa and it is only possible if the people decide to defeat the defectors during by-elections. People should defeat such politicians who defect," Chidambaram said.

He said that Goa Legislative Assembly only comprises 40 seats and often faces the problem of legislators' defecting from one party to another, thus, leaving the coastal state in political instability. The Congress leader made this comment while releasing the party's manifesto for forthcoming Goa polls.

Congress promises to improve Goa's economy

In its manifesto, the grand old party promised resumption of mining activities after assuming power. "If the economy of Goa should improve then, it is very important to star legal mining and promised that resumption of mining activities in the state within 3 to 6 months after Congress comes to power," Chidambaram said.

He said that for the state, the problem is not finding resources but the problem is with allocation. "There are three avenues for the state budget, governments own resources, the share of central government revenues and central government grants."

Citing an example of how Goa's resources can surge, he said that if the state becomes an IT and pharmaceutical hub then the resources will double. "If one fails to attend to the problems then revenues are depressed," Chidambaram said.

Congress' vision is to create a knowledge-driven, diversified and cosmopolitan Goa built on unique cultural, social and ecological values. "To achieve this vision, seven pillars consisting Suramya Goa- Serene Goa, Susanskrut Goa- Cultured Goa, Santulit Goa- Balanced Goa, Suvidhya Goa- Knowledge-centric enlightened Goa, Samrudh Goa- Affluent Goa, Sushaseet Goa- Well Governed Goa and Swanandi Goa- Healthy Goa," the statement by the party read. It added that under the Nyay scheme, the party will provide Rs 6000 monthly assistance to poor families.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the state on Monday. She will address meetings in four constituencies and will interact with various groups throughout the day, Chidambaram informed.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@INCGoa