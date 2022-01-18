With less than a month remaining in the assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Tuesday claimed that BJP will again rise to power in 2022. He said that BJP is fighting on all 40 seats in the state and with at least 22 seats will form a majority government. The BJP leader further added that he has been Chief Minister of Goa for 3 years and a lot of development has been done under his tenure. Therefore, everyone in the state is willing to get BJP back in power, he added. Goa elections will be conducted on February 14 in a single phase.

"We are fighting on all 40 seats in Goa; will form a majority government with at least 22 seats. I have been the Chief Minister for 3 years and a lot of development has been done for the people in Goa and everyone is willing to get BJP back to power", said CM Pramod Sawant.

CM Pramod Sawant Slams Kejriwal's 'fake' Promises

CM Pramod Sawant slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his poll promises in the coastal state while speaking exclusively to Republic. He lashed out at Kejriwal for making fake promises of providing free employment and financial support to the youth and women of Goa. He said that Arvind Kejriwal should speak on how much money has been provided to the people of his own state as promised earlier. Further accusing the Delhi CM of using public money for corruption, Sawant stated that he cannot give anything to the people of Goa and is only selling dreams.

"He is using the people's money for advertising his party in Goa ahead of the elections. However, exploiting the public money for political advertising is a very wrong attitude and they will never be able to form a government in this state", said CM Sawant.

2022 Goa Elections

On January 8, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the much-awaited Goa Assembly Election 2022. The elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.

Date of Notification - 21 February

Last Date of Making Nomination - 28 February

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January

Date of Polling - 14 February

Result date- 10 March

