Goa Elections: CM Pramod Sawant Confident BJP Returning To Power; 'will Get 18-22 Seats'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be forming the government in Goa and claimed that the party will win 18-22 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. With the end of voting in the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the candidates and the people of the five states that went to polls in the last two months -Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab - will be waiting for the result day which is on March 10.

The exit polls are out for the 5 states. Citing the exit polls, Pramod Sawant claimed that the BJP will be returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa and added that the saffron party will perform well in the northern state of Punjab.

BJP will get 18-22 seats in Goa & will form the govt. Our priority is to complete infrastructure projects of our double engine govt. As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/HuRso5HF7J — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Goa Assembly elections: Exit Polls predict hung Assembly

Touted as a battle between BJP, the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance, the MGP-TMC tie-up and AAP, the voting for the Goa election took place in a single phase on February 14. There were 301 candidates in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to polls. Before the election, began the Congress party had joined hands with the Goa Forward Party. The new competitor in Goa, TMC decided to tie up with the oldest Goan party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Nationalist Congress Party and ShivSena fought the Goa elections together.

As per the exit polls, P-MARQ has predicted that the coastal state will see a head to head fight on March 10. No party is getting a clear majority which could result in a hung assembly in Goa. The saffron party is expected to win 13-17 seats in Goa, similarly, the alliance of Congress and Goa Forward Party will be getting the numbers according to P-MARQ predictions. Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress are expected to perform below par. According to the exit polls, AAP might open their account for the first time in the coastal state and get around 2-6 seats whereas, TMC in alliance with MGP is expected to get 2-4 seats.

BJP is expected to get the highest vote share totalling 29% across the state. Congress and GFP alliance are not lagging much behind as the alliance is expected to get 28.2% of the total vote share. AAP and the TMC-MGP alliance is expected to get 15.5% and 10.1% per cent of the total vote share respectively, as per P-MARQ.