Goa Elections: CM Pramod Sawant Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Win With 'more Than 22 Seats'

As the state of Goa went for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly and saw a 78.94% voter turnout, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed confidence of winning over 22 seats and coming back to power.

The Goa CM was quoted by ANI saying, "We are confident of winning more than 22 seats and forming the government again."

On February 14, the Goa CM spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and had expressed his confidence over the victory of BJP in the Goa elections, asserting that the party has done a lot for the people in the state and thus, a huge number of votes are expected for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The way in which the party workers and I have campaigned in the state, I am confident that BJP will win the Goa elections with a huge majority. Also, we have done good work for infrastructure and human development and I believe people will vote for development," he had said.

BJP being the incumbent government in Goa, opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) contested the assembly polls in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar said that he could experience the first-hand love shared between the local people and his father as he contested as an independent candidate in Goa's Panaji constituency. Stating that he is ''greatly humbled'' by the experience after receiving such tremendous support from across Panaji for the election, Utpal said, “I thank each and every Ponjekar who voted for me and blessed me with their unflinching support. I also take this opportunity to thank all my supporters and the volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the campaign often using their own resources and for not bowing down to pressure from various vested interests.”

Goa Assembly Election 2022

On Monday, February 14, Goa had witnessed a voter turnout of 78.94% in the polling for the 40 Assembly seats as stated by the Chief Electoral Officer. While the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency with 89.61%, the lowest was in Benaulim with 70.2%. The Goa assembly election results will be declared on March 10.

Image: ANI