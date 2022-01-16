Goa Elections: CM Pramod Sawant Slams Kejriwal's 'fake' Promises; 'Selling Dreams In Goa'

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his poll promises in the coastal state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that Kejriwal cannot give anything to the people of Goa and is only selling dreams.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, CM Pramod Sawat lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for making fake promises of providing free employment and financial support to the youth and women of Goa. He said that Arvind Kejriwal should speak on how much money has been provided to the people of his own state as promised earlier.

Further accusing the Delhi CM of using public money for corruption, Sawant said, "He is using the people's money for advertising his party in Goa ahead of the elections. However, exploiting the public money for political advertising is a very wrong attitude and they will never be able to form a government in this state."

Further speaking on the upcoming Goa elections, CM Pramod Sawant said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting all the 40 seats in the state and will again rise to power in 2022, winning 22+ seats. He also cleared the air over forming an alliance with any party and said that his party will contest all the seats.

Notably, CM Sawant's statements came on the same day when AAP's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived in the poll-bound state starting off his party's campaign.

Aam Aadmi Party arrives for campaigning ahead of the Goa elections

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who was scheduled to visit Goa earlier this month delayed his visit after testing positive for COVID-19. Now after recovering from the infection, he arrived in Goa on Saturday and kickstarted his party's door-to-door campaign from St. Andre along with the party candidate Ramrao Wagh and many others. Later, while addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal outlined the party's 13-point agenda for the people of Goa and made several promises including employment for the youth, free education, electricity, water, and monetary support to women in the state.

Image: ANI, Republic World