Even though the exit polls projected a Hung Assembly in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant made it clear that BJP will try to form the government under any circumstances. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network in Delhi on Tuesday, Sawant confirmed that he had discussed the election scenario in his meeting with PM Modi.

Conceding that BJP may not cross the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly on its own, the Goa CM revealed that the Saffron party was banking on the support of Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Founded by Dayanand Bandodkar, MGP was the ruling party in Goa from the first Assembly polls in 1963 to 1979. While BJP managed to retain power in the state in 2017 owing to the backing of 3 MGP MLAs, two of them - Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar defected to the saffron party in March 2019.

Subsequently, MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, who was serving as the Deputy CM, was sacked from the Cabinet by Sawant. The party contested the 2022 Assembly polls in an alliance with TMC.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant remarked, "The exit polls have given us a maximum of 18-19 seats. Definitely, we are very much confident that a BJP government will be formed in Goa once again. Even if we fall one or two seats short, I feel that two-three Independents will be elected. A regional party might support us. With their support, BJP will form the government in Goa once again."

"Independents can support us. MGP which had supported us before can support us. We had an alliance with them before and they won't have any hesitation in supporting us again," he added.

'Vote share got divided'

On this occasion, Sawant also acknowledged that AAP and TMC's foray into Goa politics had divided both Congress and BJP's vote share. This comes even as the Sonia Gandhi-led party accused AAP and TMC of dividing secular votes to indirectly help BJP.

Although he has not been formally announced as the CM face, the Sanquelim legislator replied in the affirmative when asked about the possibility of him retaining the top post. A day earlier, the P-MARQ exit poll projected BJP and the Congress-led alliance at 13-17 seats each.