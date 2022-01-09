Goa Elections: Cong Unveils List Of 7 Candidates; Ex-MLA Avertano To Contest From Navelim

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The Indian National Congress on Sunday released a list of seven candidates for the assembly elections in Goa which is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2022. According to the Congress press release, former MLA Avertano Furtado will contest from the Navelim seat while Congress spokesperson Olencio Simoes will fight from Cortalim.
The selection was carried out by the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the grand old party. The other candidates in the list include Captain Viriato Fernandes, Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai and Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar.
In December, Congress had released its first list of eight candidates for Goa polls. Former Chief Minister Digambar Vasant Kamat will contest from Margaon seat, while Sudhir Kanolkar from Mapusa, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim and Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim.
Congress is fighting Goa polls in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GMP). The alliance would jointly take on the "corrupt" ruling BJP government in the state, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao had said in a media briefing.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
With the announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force. The BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), AAP, Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.