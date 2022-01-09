Goa Elections: Cong Unveils List Of 7 Candidates; Ex-MLA Avertano To Contest From Navelim

The Indian National Congress on Sunday released a list of seven candidates for the assembly elections in Goa which is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2022. According to the Congress press release, former MLA Avertano Furtado will contest from the Navelim seat while Congress spokesperson Olencio Simoes will fight from Cortalim.

The selection was carried out by the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the grand old party. The other candidates in the list include Captain Viriato Fernandes, Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai and Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar.

Goa Assembly elections 2022: Congress Candidates with constituencies

Jitendra Gaonkar- Pernem (SC) assembly seat

Rodolf Louis Fernandes- St Cruz assembly seat

Rajesh Faldessai- Cumbarjua assembly seat

Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar- Valpoi assembly seat

Captain Viriato Fernandes- Dabolim assembly seat

Olencio Simoes- Cortalim assembly seat

Avertano Furtado- Navelim assembly seat

In December, Congress had released its first list of eight candidates for Goa polls. Former Chief Minister Digambar Vasant Kamat will contest from Margaon seat, while Sudhir Kanolkar from Mapusa, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim and Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim.

Congress is fighting Goa polls in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GMP). The alliance would jointly take on the "corrupt" ruling BJP government in the state, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao had said in a media briefing.

Goa election dates announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Date of Notification - 21 February

Last Date of Making Nomination - 28 February

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January

Date of Polling - 14 February

Result date- 10 March

With the announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force. The BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), AAP, Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.

Image: ANI