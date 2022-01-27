Goa Elections: Congress' Pratap Singh Rane Backs Out After BJP Fields His Daughter-in-law

Ahead of the Goa elections, in a major setback for Congress, its senior-most candidate Pratap Singh Rane has withdrawn his candidature from the Poriem Assembly constituency citing old age. The former chief minister was pitted against his daughter in law Divya Rane who is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Poriem.

According to Republic Media Network sources, the decision is in favour of Divya Rane. However, Pratap Singh has said that he has withdrawn candidature due to old age and not due to any other pressure.

The Congress stalwart has represented Poriem since 1972 and has never lost an election. He has served as Chief Minister of Goa six times from 1980 to 1985, 1985 to 1989, 1990 (for three months), from 1996 to 1999, 2005 (a month) and finally in 2005-07. He has been an MLA for over 50 years. Earlier this month, CM Pramod Sawant-led BJP government granted him lifelong cabinet status.

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh's son and Goa Minister Vishwajeet Rane has been announced as a BJP candidate from the Valpoi seat. He had switched over to BJP from Congress after the 2017 elections.

Hit hard by defections, Congress makes its Goa candidates take a pledge of party loyalty before God

Congress, which was hit hardest by defections in Goa, on Saturday took all its 34 candidates to a temple, church and dargah and made them swear before God that they will not switch parties if they get elected. Since the last polls, most of the Congress legislators have quit in Goa. The grand old party, which emerged as single lasted party in the 2017 assembly elections winning 17 seats, now has only two MLAs in the House.

The elections in Goa will take place in a single phase on February 14. The electoral battle in the state has become multi0cornered with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress. So far poll ups have been forged between the Congress and the GFP, and between the regional MGP and the TMC. The Shiv Sena and the NCP are contesting polls together.

Image: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant